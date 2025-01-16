Skill development case: Apex court dismisses plea to cancel Naidu’s bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the appeal of the Andhra Pradesh government filed during the previous YSRCP regime, seeking cancellation of bail granted to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal pronounced the order and dismissed the appeal.

“We do not find any merit in the appeal of the Andhra Pradesh government. Thereby, we dismiss it,” the Supreme Court said in its order. It came as a relief to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The bench of the top court was hearing an appeal filed by the previous AP government against the High Court’s order on November 3, 2023 releasing Naidu on bail in the APSSDC scam case.

APCID arrested Naidu on September 9, 2023. It was alleged that Naidu caused a loss of Rs 300 crore to the exchequer when he was the Chief Minister of the State in 2015 in the APSSDC scam.

The TDP supremo had contended before the top court that the FIR against him in the skill development case was registered without obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority and his arrest was illegal and malafide.

Naidu was accused of expediting the release of funds for the skill development project “before any work was done, even overruling the objections of senior officers such as the Finance Secretary.” However, Naidu claimed innocence in the skill development case.