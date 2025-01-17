Dehradun RTO mandates school van drivers to create WhatsApp groups for real-time location updates to enhance safety

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to enhance the safety of schoolchildren, particularly girls, the transport department in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has implemented stricter regulations for school van operations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dehradun RTO Shailesh Tiwari emphasised the importance of communication for school van drivers.

He said, “The school van driver will need to create a WhatsApp group that includes the mobile numbers of the children’s parents. As soon as the children arrive at school, the driver must send a message to the WhatsApp group to inform them. Additionally, when the driver picks up the children from school at dismissal time, they will also provide an update message.”