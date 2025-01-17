Fifth U.S. Consulate in India inaugurated in Bengaluru

Speaking at the event, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar remarked: “I do believe today it is within our grasp, within the realm of possibility, that we realise more fully the potential of the India-U.S. relationship... I see a great future for India and the United States, and I think, in that future, obviously Bengaluru will also have a salient part.”

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar emphasised the significance of the consulate, stating: “This is not just an opening of the diplomatic mission, but a powerful symbol of the ties between the United States and India, particularly with Karnataka, a state that has been long at the heart of India’s growth and innovation.”

Ambassador Garcetti, speaking at the site dedication ceremony, said: “Our relationship truly extends from the seabed to the stars, and nowhere is that truer than here in Bengaluru. The innovation and entrepreneurship of this state – from semiconductors to space – is matched only by Silicon Valley in my home state of California. I’m so proud to dedicate our new consulate site and announce the expansion of the collaboration between the American people and the citizens of Karnataka.”

Bengaluru is a sister city to San Francisco, California, and Cleveland, Ohio, and serves as a key link with U.S. defence, technology, and aerospace companies. The U.S. government first established a presence in Bengaluru in 1993 with the opening of its Commercial Service post in the city.