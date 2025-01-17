Four youths gang rape class 12 student in Bihar's Saran; one arrested

PATNA: A class 12th student was gang raped by four youths in Bihar's Saran district, prompting the police to arrest of one of the accused within 24 hours of the incident on Friday.

Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said that the victim reached the police station on Thursday and lodged a complaint with Bhagwan Bazar police station, accusing four individuals of outraging her modesty.

The victim told the police that she came in contact with one of the accused through social media. On January 16, her social media friend called her on her phone when she was returning from her school by a bus from Baniapur. On her boyfriend's request she alighted from the bus and met him. Later they reached near a college where his three friends were waiting.

Taking advantage of the situation, the four accused took turns to rape her. Being in a deserted place, her cries for help went unheard.