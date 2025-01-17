Suicide in Rajasthan's Kota sparks ripple effect, exposing deeper crisis

JAIPUR: Often hailed as India’s coaching capital, Kota in Rajasthan witnessed yet another tragic incident as a student died by suicide on intervening the night of Thursday and Friday.
This marks the third such incident in two weeks, highlighting the failure of administrative measures aimed at addressing this deep-seated crisis. The recurring suicides are pushing Kota closer to the grim label of "suicide city."
In 2023, over two dozen student suicides were reported in Kota, followed by 16 cases in 2024. These alarming figures have led to a sharp decline in student enrolments. This year, only 1.1 lakh students arrived in the city, a significant drop from the earlier average of over two lakhs annually.
Each student in Kota spends approximately Rs 2.5 lakh annually, contributing exclusively to coaching fees, faculty salaries, hostel and mess expenses, transportation, and local markets.
This expenditure sustains an ecosystem that directly or indirectly employs over 1.5 lakh people. However, the decline in student numbers has severely impacted this ecosystem.
Coral Park, a prime area developed for hostels, exemplifies this crisis. Designed to accommodate 32,000 students, it currently houses only 8,000 to 9,000 students. Infrastructure development in the area involved an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, but with hostels lying vacant, property rates have plummeted.
Many hostel owners, who took bank loans, now face bounced cheques and are struggling to repay instalments. Experts fear that if the situation persists, it could lead to financial distress among hostel owners, potentially resulting in a different brand of suicides.
In an attempt to restore Kota’s reputation, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla recently appealed to parents to send their children back to the city. He emphasised Kota’s rich academic environment and its legacy of producing top leaders across various fields.
“Kota has a nurturing environment where families treat every student as their own. We are working to strengthen the coaching sector and are confident of seeing positive results soon,” Birla stated. He urged parents to look beyond negative perceptions and trust the city’s ability to shape bright futures.
To reassure parents, the district administration has launched initiatives under the 'Kamyaab Kota Abhiyan.' District Collector Dr Ravindra Goswami and Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan have released messages emphasising student safety.
Letters have been sent to parents assuring them of the administration’s commitment to treating students as their own children.
Naveen Mittal, President of the Kota Hostel Association, announced measures to ease the financial burden on families. “Hostels will offer a day’s free stay and meals for parents visiting Kota for admissions or inquiries. Room rents have also been reduced significantly,” he shared.
Meanwhile, coaching institutes are stepping up efforts to address students' mental health. Dedicated counselling programmes and India’s first student-focused emotional well-being centre have been established, offering professional support to help students cope with academic stress.
Despite the challenges, Kota’s stakeholders remain optimistic. Efforts to diversify the city’s economy, such as introducing IT industries, are gaining traction. These initiatives aim to reduce reliance on the coaching industry while addressing the immediate financial crisis.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)