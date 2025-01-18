Planet parade surprise for sky gazers this month

Planets in our solar system are all set for a surprise for astrophiles and sky gazers this year.
You'll likely have heard news that a 'planetary alignment' is visible in January 2025 and into February, but are wondering what planets are actually visible, and how special this 'alignment' is.
January and February 2025 are good months for observing the planets (except for Mercury), as Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are all visible in the night sky, the BBC reports.
A planetary parade is a rare event that occurs when multiple planets appear to be positioned in a line. While the planets appear as such from Earth's perspective, it does not signify an actual alignment in space.
NASA stated that such incidents, involving four or more planets do not occur annually. According to NASA, stargazers can see Mars on January 15, while Venus and Saturn will come within about 2 degrees on January 17 and 18. One can start seeing the alignment of planets from January 17.
Best time to watch the planetary parade?
Around 8,30 pm, just after a lovely sunset will be the best time to catch the planetary parade. Venus, Saturn and Neptune will be under the horizon by 11.30 pm to midnight, while Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be hanging out for a while, making it visible in the skies.
Mercury, however, will be making only a brief appearance, joining the rest for a couple of days, making the parade complete. It would be difficult to see all the planets in one go as Saturn, Mercury, and Neptune will be quite close to the sun at sunset.
By March, Mercury, Saturn and Neptune will drift too close to sun, making it difficult to be visible. Venus will also be eventually taking the same route, leaving behind Jupiter, Mars and Uranus in the night skies until the next parade.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the planetary parade can be viewed from your rooftop as long as the sky is clear of clouds and pollution. Nandi Hills, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu are good spots to view planetary parade in Karnataka.
Why It’s Not A ‘Once In 396 Billion Years’ Event
The universe has existed for 13.7 billion years, so it’s not like you missed anything — or ever will. The “once in 396 billion years” claim comes from a complete misunderstanding of a a theoretical point made by Jean Meeus in his 1997 book, Mathematical Astronomy Morsels. According to Sky & Telescope, in attempting to answer whether all eight planets could be visible in Earth’s sky, he came up with the 396 billion years figure but, crucially, he referred to the planets being within 1.8 degrees of each other. This month’s “planet parade” sees many of the planets in the sky, biut they’re not close to each other — and certainly not within 1.8 degrees!
‘Planet Parades’ In January And March
In January, six planets—Mars, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Uranus (not visible), and Neptune (not visible)—are gracing the night sky. Look west shortly after sunset to spot Venus and Saturn, while Jupiter and Mars can be found in the east. A great evening for planet-spotting is Jan. 21, when the moon reaches its Last Quarter phase and rises around midnight.
By early March, Mercury joins the planetary lineup, visible briefly in the first week of the month. On March. 8, look west right after sunset to catch Mercury between Saturn and Venus before it quickly sinks below the horizon, accompanied by a crescent moon.