EC harnessed tech power to boost democracy: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Election Commission of India (EC) for its efforts in modernising and strengthening the country’s electoral process, as well as harnessing technology to empower people in exercising their voting rights.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, Modi said, “I would like to thank the Election Commission, which has modernised and strengthened our voting process from time to time. The commission has used the power of technology to give more power to the power of people.”

Continuing his address, the Prime Minister praised the EC for ensuring free and fair elections. “I congratulate the Election Commission for its commitment to fair elections. I would like to urge the countrymen to use their right to vote, always, in maximum numbers and also become a part of the country’s democratic process and strengthen this process,” he said.