'Had it been with Kolkata Police, we would have ensured death sentence,' says Mamata on RG Kar case

KOLKATA: Expressing dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed the probe was "forcibly" taken away from the Kolkata Police, and asserted that had it been with them, they would have ensured a death penalty.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee also criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its probe into the rape-murder of the on-duty medic at the state-run hospital.

"From day 1, all of us had demanded death sentence, but the court has given life term until death. We still stick to our demand. I can share my party's opinion; the case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he got death sentence," the CM said.

"We don't know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied... Had it been death penalty, at least my heart would have been somewhat at peace," she said.