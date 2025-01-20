'Had it been with Kolkata Police, we would have ensured death sentence,' says Mamata on RG Kar case

KOLKATA: Expressing dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed the probe was "forcibly" taken away from the Kolkata Police, and asserted that had it been with them, they would have ensured a death penalty.
Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee also criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its probe into the rape-murder of the on-duty medic at the state-run hospital.
"From day 1, all of us had demanded death sentence, but the court has given life term until death. We still stick to our demand. I can share my party's opinion; the case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he got death sentence," the CM said.
"We don't know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied... Had it been death penalty, at least my heart would have been somewhat at peace," she said.
The Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday found Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year, which sparked unprecedented and prolonged nationwide protests.
Judge Das said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, for not imposing the death penalty on the convict.
The chief minister emphasised the severity of the case, stating, "If the verdict had been a death sentence, it would have provided some comfort to our hearts."
The crime warranted the "most severe punishment, Banerjee asserted.
"In the three cases we handled - Jaynagar, Farakka, and Guralp, our police successfully secured death sentences (through proper investigation and filing of chargesheet)," she pointed out, referring to similar rape and murder cases investigated by local authorities.
"The (RG Kar) case was forcibly taken away from us, and I don't know how the CBI fought the case or what arguments they made. It was all managed by the CBI. We want the most severe punishment for such criminals," Banerjee added.
The BJP on Monday condemned the Kolkata court's life imprisonment sentence for the convict in the RG Kar rape-murder case, calling it a "travesty of justice" and stressing that justice must not only be done but seen to be done.
Amit Malviya, BJP's IT department head and organisational co-incharge for West Bengal, urged an appeal against the judgment and called for an investigation into the alleged role of the then Kolkata Commissioner and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in destroying evidence.
He wrote on X, "Life imprisonment and a 50,000-rupee fine for Sanjoy Roy, accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, is a travesty of justice. The verdict must be appealed."
Malviya further said, "Mamata Banerjee must stop shielding the criminal. Agencies must investigate the role of the then Kolkata Commissioner and the Chief Minister in the destruction of evidence. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done."