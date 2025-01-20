Meghalaya: Mob attempts to dismantle school, curfew clamped

GUWAHATI: Curfew was clamped in areas falling under the Mawkynrew village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Monday following an incident of mob violence involving a school.

The police said the Ramakrishna Mission School at Mawkynrew was established in 2022 after a no objection certificate was issued by the then “Sardar” (village chief) of Mawkynrew but the incumbent Sardar stood opposed to it.

“A mob of some 250 people went to the school to dismantle it. However, we thwarted the attempt,” Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told TNIE.

“The mob had tried to attack our personnel but they exercised restraint. The mob has left. The situation remains tense but under control,” Syiem said.

Police personnel were still deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. There are reports about vandalism of the school’s property and injuries to some.

The SP said, “We have not received any reports of injury to any as of now.”

Meanwhile, District Magistrate RM Kurbah in an order said, “Whereas information is received that there is a serious deterioration of law & order in areas under Mawkynrew Village under Madanrting PS with reports of vandalism causing destruction to property and person at Ramakrishna Mission School, Mawkynrew and these activities are likely to continue with every likelihood of causing serious breach of peace and tranquillity and may lead to loss of life and property."

"Now, therefore, I, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 163 BNSS, do hereby promulgate curfew in the above-mentioned site at Mawkynrew Village with immediate effect till further orders,” the order said.