BSF jawan injured in stone pelting by Bangladeshi smugglers

GUWAHATI: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained serious head injuries in stone pelting by Bangladeshi smugglers.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 20 and 21 near the Narayanganj border outpost falling under the BSF’s 90th Battalion in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

The BSF’s Guwahati frontier in a statement said the troops deployed on the border observed suspicious movement of a large number of miscreants on the Bangladesh side on January 20.

“These individuals had illegally and wilfully violated the sanctity of the international border and were attempting to smuggle contraband items with the help of their Indian associates. Alert BSF jawans challenged them to stop their unlawful activities and return to Bangladesh territory. However, the Bangladeshi miscreants ignored repeated verbal warnings,” the statement said.