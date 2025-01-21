Congress gaining momentum in Nagaland as 15 NPP leaders join its fold

GUWAHATI: The Congress, which made a remarkable comeback in Nagaland during last year’s Lok Sabha elections, is steadily gaining ground in the hill state.

On Monday, fifteen senior members of the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) from Meghalaya switched allegiance to the Congress in Nagaland, marking a significant political shift.

The Congress viewed this development as a testament to its rising popularity, especially given the tendency of politicians in the Northeast to align with the ruling party. Currently, Nagaland is governed by the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) coalition.

“It is a turning point for the Congress in Nagaland,” said state Congress chief and Lok Sabha member S Supongmeren Jamir, welcoming the NPP leaders into the party fold. “These young and dynamic leaders are willing to work hard and contribute to the state’s development. I am hopeful that this zeal will help us work with people at the grassroots.”