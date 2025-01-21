Congress gaining momentum in Nagaland as 15 NPP leaders join its fold

GUWAHATI: The Congress, which made a remarkable comeback in Nagaland during last year’s Lok Sabha elections, is steadily gaining ground in the hill state.
On Monday, fifteen senior members of the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) from Meghalaya switched allegiance to the Congress in Nagaland, marking a significant political shift.
The Congress viewed this development as a testament to its rising popularity, especially given the tendency of politicians in the Northeast to align with the ruling party. Currently, Nagaland is governed by the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) coalition.
“It is a turning point for the Congress in Nagaland,” said state Congress chief and Lok Sabha member S Supongmeren Jamir, welcoming the NPP leaders into the party fold. “These young and dynamic leaders are willing to work hard and contribute to the state’s development. I am hopeful that this zeal will help us work with people at the grassroots.”
State Congress working president Khriedi Theiinuo echoed Jamir’s optimism, expressing confidence in the party’s renewed vision and mission. “With cooperation from these leaders, we can now march ahead effectively,” he said.
Among those who joined the Congress, NPP vice president Bitong Sangtam voiced dissatisfaction with the party’s stagnation. “We were frustrated with the party’s lack of progress,” Sangtam said. General secretary L Hiketo Shohe added, “We believe only Congress can bring about meaningful change.”
The Congress, once a dominant force in Nagaland, ruled the Christian-majority state multiple times but began to lose its footing after the era of former Chief Minister SC Jamir ended in 2003. Over the years, the party’s organisational strength eroded, and it struggled to find leaders of Jamir’s stature.
The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which ousted the Congress in the 2003 Assembly elections, held sway for three consecutive terms until the NDPP-BJP alliance disrupted its dominance in 2018. The coalition retained power in 2023, sweeping the polls, with Congress failing to secure a single seat.
Against this backdrop, the Congress entered last year’s Lok Sabha elections as an underdog. Despite the odds, state president Supongmeren Jamir pulled off a stunning victory, earning the nickname “Superman Jamir.”
The recent influx of NPP leaders has bolstered the party’s position, sparking hope for a revival of Congress in Nagaland.