In a first, tourist places & schools will come under Swacch Survekshan ambit

NEW DELHI: This year, additional features and indicators have been introduced to make Swachh Survekshan (SS), touted as the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey, sharper, systematic and to have a wider impact. For first time, tourist places, schools and Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) will be under the ambit of the review.

It is launched by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) with an aim to encourage citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of society about making towns and cities better places. Starting this year, a penalty provision has also been introduced for serious and concentrated efforts for transformation and timely execution of plans.

The CTUs are the dirty spots, which generally remain neglected during routine cleanliness activities and pose serious environmental and health hygiene risk, cleaned during the Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) campaign launched on September 17.

“To inspire young minds to adopt cleanliness and sustainability, school assessments have been introduced. Special focus has also been laid on visible cleanliness and waste management at tourist spots having high footfall,” said officials.