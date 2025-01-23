Allahabad HC asks police to invite objections before opening history sheet

LUCKNOW: In a significant verdict that will end the practice of opening a history sheet against an accused without giving him a hearing, the Allahabad High Court has put a leash on the unconstrained power of UP police.

The court has issued directives to police authorities that first the objections from the person concerned must be invited and only after giving due consideration to them, a reasoned order be passed in this connection.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Firoj Malik and others, a double bench, comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma, said that the police regulations governing the opening of history sheets were introduced during colonial rule for its subject Indians. At that time, the state was not democratic, hence, no requirement of observance of principles of natural justice were incorporated.

Keeping this in mind, the court has now made it mandatory for police authorities to provide the proposed history-sheeter an opportunity to submit objections to the police station’s report recommending the opening of a history sheet against them.

A history sheet is a record of a person's criminal past made by the police. As per UP police regulations, these criminal and personal files are maintained by the criminal investigation department.

Furthermore, the court has also directed the official authorities to consider the objections so submitted and pass a logical order.

“While issuing the directions for opening the history sheet of Class-A and Class-B, the higher police authority shall record his reasons for directing opening of history sheet of any class after considering the objection filed by the person concerned against the report of the police station,” the court observed in its 33-page judgment.