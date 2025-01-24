Ahmedabad Diary | BJP divided as ‘turncoats’ clash with veteran

The Gujarat political landscape is on a knife edge, as a clash brews between the “original” BJP and its “imported” leaders. Arvind Ladani, a former Congress MLA, is leading the charge against BJP’s Dilip Sanghani, exposing fissures and fueling unrest within party ranks. While former BJP minister Jawahar Chavda has largely stayed out of the ‘mudslinging’, the drama shows no signs of letting up. Adding fuel to the fire, the contentious recruitment fair from before the Lok Sabha polls is making a comeback, casting a shadow over BJP organisation as “imported” leaders flout party rules and openly highlight past political ties.

BJP, Congress spar over Junagadh municipal polls

The State Election Commission recently announced the schedule for Junagadh Municipal Corporation elections, which will include 66 municipalities and several taluka panchayats. Voting will take place on February 16 across 696 wards and 4,390 seats across these civic bodies. As the elections draw near, Congress has accused the BJP of deliberately postponing elections in certain areas “due to fear of defeat.” In response, the BJP countered, accusing Congress of “reminiscing of its past defeat” and questioning the integrity of the Election Commission while targeting the BJP.

BJP MLA demands creation of Ogad district

The government is mired in controversy over its decision to divide Banaskantha district, with protests erupting in Deodar, Kankrej, and Dhanera. As the dispute shows signs of intensifying, BJP MLA Keshaji Chauhan of Deodar has broken ranks with his own party, demanding the creation of Ogad district. “We will fight against the government until the end to create Ogad district,” he said. Chauhan emphasised his responsibility to his constituents, saying he had already submitted a representation to the government calling for the new district. Chauhan made it clear that he would not retreat from his stance, further escalating tensions over the issue.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

