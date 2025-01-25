‘NMC yet to act on colleges over unpaid stipend’

NEW DELHI: Responding to an RTI reply, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has refused to share the action it has taken against 198 medical colleges and institutions that have not paid stipends to undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents. The top body for medical education in India said that the matter is sub-judice.

Interestingly, NMC had issued show cause notices to these 198 government and private medical colleges and institutions last November, for non-submission of the details of stipends paid to interns and resident doctors in super speciality colleges and institutions.

The highest number of medical colleges and institutions violating the norms were found to be in Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kerala-based RTI activist Dr KV Babu said, “The NMC has the track record of shielding private medical colleges that are not complying with its regulations regarding stipend for interns/PGs. Otherwise, how can they stonewall an RTI application, invoking sub-judice issues?”

“Why did they disclose the show cause notice issued to 198 medical colleges on their website if it was sub-judice? How will disclosing the stipend paid to interns and PGs affect the court proceedings? Even otherwise, NMC itself has instructed the medical colleges to upload the details of stipends paid during the 2025 academic year onwards,” he added.