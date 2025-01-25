Valley peaceful ahead of R-Day

SRINAGAR: Although militancy threat in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a significant dip in recent years, security agencies are not taking any chances ahead of the Republic Day. Multi-tier security arrangements are in place, including drones and spotters, for the Republic Day functions in the Valley. Yet, despite heightened security, the air is relatively less tense compared to previous years.

IGP Kashmir V K Birdi said multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place in the Valley for the smooth conduct of the R-Day functions.

While the main function in J&K would be held in Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu where L-G Manoj Sinha would unfurl the tricolour, a significant congregation in the Valley would be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary would preside over the event. The government has asked its staff to attend R-Day function and ‘beating retreat ceremony’ as a part of their official duty.

The IGP said surveillance in the form of drones and spotters has been put in place. Drones are being used for aerial surveillance in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

The security officials are also monitoring the movement of people from control rooms, where they are analysing CCTV footage round-the-clock. “Deep and intricate security arrangements are being made,” the IGP said, adding that security personnel have intensified patrolling, frisking, and checking operations.