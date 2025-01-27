One dead, six injured in house explosion at Sheetalpur in Ranchi

RANCHI: A woman died and six others were injured after the roof of the house collapsed in an explosion at Sheetalpur in Giridihearly in the wee hours on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bednati Devi. The injured include Umesh Das, his wife Sabita Devi, their sons Sandeep and Sunny, daughter Lakshmi, and father-in-law.

According to local resident Sunil Paswan, the blast was so intense that the walls of the house were damaged, and the roof was blown into the air. Paswan speculated that an old land dispute involving the house owner, Umesh Das, might be connected to the incident, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station, Shyam Kishore Mahto said, "A fire broke out following the blast, which also caused a wall of the house to collapse. A woman died on the spot, and six others were seriously injured."

The injured were initially taken to Sadar hospital for treatment. After receiving first aid, they were referred to a hospital in Dhanbad and later transferred to RIMS for advanced medical care.

Mahto further said that the reason for the explosion is still unclear, and an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been dispatched to the site for further investigation. The case remains under scrutiny, and authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the blast.