PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump days after second inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Donald Trump on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Donald Trump on Monday, a week after Trump’s second inauguration as US President, reported agencies.

Donald Trump started his second term as US President last Monday by signing a series of executive orders aimed at overhauling immigration policies, including changes to H1-B visas, which enable companies to hire foreign professionals with specific skills.

Indian-American lawmakers oppose Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship

India, one of the largest sources of legal migration to the US, has also seen tens of thousands of its citizens entering the country illegally in recent years via the Canadian and Mexican borders.

Following Trump’s inauguration, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday. Jaishankar affirmed India’s readiness to repatriate its citizens residing illegally in the US, emphasising cooperation on migration issues.

(More details awaited)

'We are against illegal immigration': MEA says will take back Indians overstaying in US
