SC rejects Jharkhand government’s plea against HC decision quashing rioting case against BJP leaders

In a major relief to many BJP leaders -- including Nishikant Dubey, Arjun Munda and Babulal Marandi -- the Supreme Court on Monday in its order rejected the Jharkhand government's appeal challenging the High Court order which quashed rioting cases against them in 2023.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the August 14, 2024 order of the high court and dismissed the appeal (of Jharkhand govt)," a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, in their order, said.

The top court passed the order, after hearing an appeal filed by the State of Jharkhand against the Jharkhand High Court's order which quashed a rioting case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey and others.

After hearing a coercive argument from the Jharkhand government, which argued to set aside the HC order and initiate the case against the accused persons, the apex court declined it. “No case made out to interfere. SLP is dismissed,” the top court said.