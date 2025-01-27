Stock market influencer on the way to Coldplay concert kidnapped by data theft gang

AHMEDABAD: In a sophisticated cybercrime operation that unfolded on the outskirts of Vadodara, a prominent social media influencer was kidnapped and subjected to digital extortion by criminals posing as cyber cell officers.

The incident has raised alarming concerns about the vulnerability of social media entrepreneurs and their digital assets.

Ramji Srivastav, 28, known to his followers as 'Stockexploder,' fell victim to an elaborate scheme while en route to attend a Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad.

The Vidisha-based financial content creator, who manages a substantial following on Instagram and Telegram through his stock market educational content, was forcibly removed from a private bus on January 25th by five individuals travelling in a black Scorpio.

According to the victim's statement to police, the perpetrators, masquerading as Cyber Cell officers, approached Srivastav on the pretext of investigating a complaint.

They claimed that one of his followers had suffered losses exceeding Rs 1 crore due to his stock market advice. The criminals then transported him to an undisclosed location, where they executed their true intention – gaining unauthorised access to his social media empire.