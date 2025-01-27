Stock market influencer on the way to Coldplay concert kidnapped by data theft gang

AHMEDABAD: In a sophisticated cybercrime operation that unfolded on the outskirts of Vadodara, a prominent social media influencer was kidnapped and subjected to digital extortion by criminals posing as cyber cell officers.
The incident has raised alarming concerns about the vulnerability of social media entrepreneurs and their digital assets.
Ramji Srivastav, 28, known to his followers as 'Stockexploder,' fell victim to an elaborate scheme while en route to attend a Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad.
The Vidisha-based financial content creator, who manages a substantial following on Instagram and Telegram through his stock market educational content, was forcibly removed from a private bus on January 25th by five individuals travelling in a black Scorpio.
According to the victim's statement to police, the perpetrators, masquerading as Cyber Cell officers, approached Srivastav on the pretext of investigating a complaint.
They claimed that one of his followers had suffered losses exceeding Rs 1 crore due to his stock market advice. The criminals then transported him to an undisclosed location, where they executed their true intention – gaining unauthorised access to his social media empire.
What sets this case apart is the criminals' sophisticated understanding of digital assets.
Srivastav, who operates his business through a network of 16 mobile phones, with an iPhone serving as the primary server, was specifically targeted for his extensive social media presence.
The perpetrators not only seized two of his phones but also managed to link their own SIM cards to his social media accounts, potentially gaining access to his follower base of thousands.
"This appears to be a meticulously planned operation targeting not just physical assets but digital infrastructure," said Police Inspector A.K. Bharwad, who is heading the investigation.
The victim stated, “The perpetrators showed specific interest in gaining control of the victim's social media accounts, suggesting their ultimate goal might be to defraud his followers."
The Vadodara Rural Police has launched a manhunt for four unidentified suspects. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita and the Information Technology Act, including charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and impersonation of public servants.
The incident has not only disrupted Srivastav's business operations but also forced him to miss the Coldplay concert scheduled for January 26th, for which he had made advance plans. Law enforcement authorities are particularly concerned about the potential for the perpetrators to exploit Srivastav's follower base for fraudulent activities.
This case highlights the evolving nature of cyber-enabled crimes, where criminals combine traditional kidnapping tactics with sophisticated digital theft, targeting individuals with a significant online presence and their valuable digital assets.