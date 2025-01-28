Five killed, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Jain community event in UP's Baghpat

At least five people lost their lives and more than 40 others, including Jain disciples and police personnel, were injured when a makeshift stage collapsed at the ‘Nirvana Laddu Parv’ event, marking the occasion of Bhagwan Adinath, the first Tirthankara in Jainism, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Tuesday.

According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, rescue operations were promptly launched on Tuesday morning to extricate those trapped under the collapsed platform.

"During the 'Laddu Mahotsav' program of the Jain community in Baraut, a wooden structure collapsed. Initial reports suggest that around 40 people sustained injuries. 20 people were sent home after treatment, 20 people are still undergoing treatment. 5 people have died," said DM Asmita Lal, speaking to ANI.