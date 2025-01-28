For the first time, Bangladesh goes missing from Kolkata book fair

KOLKATA: For the first time in 28 years, Bangladesh has not been included as a participating country in the Kolkata International Book Fair, which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated on Tuesday.

Bangladesh had been a consistent participant since the fair's inception, with notable appearances including 1999, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended as the country was the fair's theme. Despite changes in governance between 2001 and 2008, when Bangladesh was under the rule of Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party and later military control, the country's participation remained uninterrupted. However, this year marks the first absence of Bangladesh since the fair’s inception.

Tridib Chatterjee, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, explained that the Guild had not received any official directive from the Indian government regarding Bangladesh’s participation. "Given the current situation, we cannot comment on Bangladesh’s involvement until we receive instructions from the central government," he said.