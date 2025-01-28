ONOE key for our democracy, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: After the President of India endorsed the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept on the eve of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon the country’s youth to discuss the proposal because elections every few months posed significant challenges to institutions and the economy.

Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally, the Prime Minister urged the youth, including NCC cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS)volunteers, to actively engage in and promote discussions on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Modi highlighted the importance of the electoral system for the future of the youth: “Today, there is an important debate about ‘One Nation, One Election’. Holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies could alleviate disruptions and enable more focused governance.”