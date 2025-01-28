ONOE key for our democracy, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: After the President of India endorsed the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept on the eve of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon the country’s youth to discuss the proposal because elections every few months posed significant challenges to institutions and the economy.
Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally, the Prime Minister urged the youth, including NCC cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS)volunteers, to actively engage in and promote discussions on ‘One Nation, One Election’.
Modi highlighted the importance of the electoral system for the future of the youth: “Today, there is an important debate about ‘One Nation, One Election’. Holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies could alleviate disruptions and enable more focused governance.”
The Prime Minister emphasised that Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were conducted simultaneously until 1967, but changed since then, leading to major challenges for the country. He emphasised that frequent elections require repeated voter list updation and involve tasks that disrupt teachers’ duties, studies, and exam preparations.
Citing examples of countries like the United States, Modi pointed out that their government formation dates were fixed, with elections held every four years. He reminded them it was similar to student council elections, which were held in colleges in one go.
Speaking about the role of India’s youth, PM Modi called them a force for global good and urged them to focus on Viksit Bharat (developed India) during this amritkaal.
“In this ‘Amrit kaal’, we must keep only one goal in mind – Viksit Bharat. The criterion for every decision and action should be a developed India. For this, we must always remember our ‘Panch Pranas’ to develop India: to get freedom from every thought of slavery, to be proud of heritage, to work for the unity of India and to perform duties honestly”, the Prime Minister asserted.
He added, “I appeal to the NCC cadets, volunteers, and all youngsters across the country – wherever you are, take this debate forward. It is directly linked to your future.”
Stressing the importance of youth involvement in politics, Modi encouraged innovative ideas and noted, “I had said from the Red Fort that one lakh youngsters should join politics. The future of the world cannot be imagined without India’s youngsters. That is why I call you a force for global good.”
Modi highlighted the increase in the number of NCC cadets, which grew from 14 lakh in 2014 to 20 lakh now, including over eight lakh girl cadets. He mentioned the government’s efforts over the past decade to remove obstacles faced by youth, enhancing their potential further.
He also pointed out NCC’s expansion to border and coastal districts, covering over 170 border talukas and nearly 100 coastal talukas. Modi emphasised that India’s youth will drive and determine the country’s and the world’s development in the 21st century.
He said the government was removing the obstacles faced by the country’s youth in the last 10 years, leading to further enhancement of their potential.