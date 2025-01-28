Prime Minister Modi likely to visit White House in February: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would probably be visiting the White House for a meeting with him in February.

Trump told reporters on Monday aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.