Sanjeev Sanyal discusses 'lost history', hidden revolutionary stories at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

CHENNAI: Economist and 'alternative historian' Sanjeev Sanyal on Tuesday said that there has been a systematic effort to erase certain branches of India's history since Independence.

A member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, Sanyal was in conversation during a session titled 'Lessons from Lost History' with Ravishankar, journalist and consulting editor of The Sunday Standard, at the Think Edu Conclave in Chennai.

The discussion explored what Sanyal described as deliberate obfuscation of certain parts of Indian history.

“This obfuscation of certain parts of Indian history was done by 'collaborators' of the Britishers who later became the intellectual elite after India’s independence in 1947,” claimed Sanyal.

To validate this theory, he discussed Mewa Singh Lopoke, a member of the Sikh Ghadar party in 1910, who had shot down the British Canadian WC Hopkinson. The Ghadar Party, an armed resistance group fighting for India’s independence, was among many revolutionary efforts, Sanyal argued, deliberately buried from mainstream narratives.