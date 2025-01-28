Seven killed, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Jain community event in UP's Baghpat

At least seven people lost their lives and more than 40 others, including Jain disciples and police personnel, were injured after a wooden structure collapsed at a Jain community event in Badaut on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city, 20 km from Baghpat.

The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell down, police said.

According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, rescue operations were promptly launched on Tuesday morning to extricate those trapped under the collapsed platform.

"During the 'Laddu Mahotsav' program of the Jain community in Baraut, a wooden structure collapsed. Initial reports suggest that around 40 people sustained injuries. 20 people were sent home after treatment, 20 people are still undergoing treatment. 5 people have died," said DM Asmita Lal, speaking to ANI.