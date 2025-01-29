CM Yogi Adityanath says some devotees 'seriously injured' in stampede, situation under control

Adityanath also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assessed the situation four times so far, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel have been continuously receiving updates on the situation.

"The situation in Prayagraj is under control, but the crowd size remains massive," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that a consensus had been reached with the akharas, with the saints agreeing that devotees should take the holy dip first. Once the crowds subside, the akharas will proceed with their own dip.

"There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg, and Sangam Marg. I urge devotees not to pay attention to rumors. Ghats have been set up throughout the Kumbh area, so there’s no need for devotees to move towards Sangam Nose. They can take the holy dip at the nearest ghats," he said.

He assured that proper medical care is being provided to the injured and that the Railways have organized special trains from various stations in Prayagraj to help devotees return to their destinations.