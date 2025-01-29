CM Yogi says some devotees 'seriously injured' in stampede, situation under control; PM expresses condolences

After a stampede-like incident at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the situation is now under control and that some devotees have sustained "serious injuries."
Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.
The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am when several devotees climbed over barricades at Akhara Marg, the CM said.
"Between 1 am and 2 am, at the route where arrangements were made for the Akharas' Amrit Snan, some devotees crossed the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they received prompt treatment," he said following a high-level meeting in Lucknow.
Adityanath also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assessed the situation four times so far, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel have been continuously receiving updates on the situation.
"The situation in Prayagraj is under control, but the crowd size remains massive," he added.
The Chief Minister also said that a consensus had been reached with the akharas, with the saints agreeing that devotees should take the holy dip first. Once the crowds subside, the akharas will proceed with their own dip.
"There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg, and Sangam Marg. Ghats have been set up throughout the Kumbh area, so there’s no need for devotees to move towards Sangam Nose. They can take the holy dip at the nearest ghats," he said.
Adityanath also urged people not to fall prey to rumours. "Rumours can cause harm. my appeal is not to let anyone spread negativity," he said. All are advised to follow directives of the local administration, he added.
He assured that proper medical care is being provided to the injured and that the Railways have organized special trains from various stations in Prayagraj to help devotees return to their destinations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.
In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government."