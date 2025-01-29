CM Yogi says some devotees 'seriously injured' in stampede, situation under control; PM expresses condolences

After a stampede-like incident at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the situation is now under control and that some devotees have sustained "serious injuries."

Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.

The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am when several devotees climbed over barricades at Akhara Marg, the CM said.

"Between 1 am and 2 am, at the route where arrangements were made for the Akharas' Amrit Snan, some devotees crossed the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they received prompt treatment," he said following a high-level meeting in Lucknow.