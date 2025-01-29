MHA grants FCRA license to Andhra Pradesh-based Sri Sarada Peetham

NEW DELHI: The Foreigners’ Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given the FCRA license to Andhra Pradesh-based Sri Sarada Peetham paving the way for the institution to receive donations and funding from overseas sources.

The approval under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to the institution has come days after a similar facility was given to Vrindavan’s renowned Banke Bihari Temple, as this will help Sri Sarada Peetham in conducting the religious and charitable activities with more vigour.

Officials said that the FCRA approval has been given on the basis of an application filed by the institution stating it frequently receives foreign currencies through offerings and donations from abroad.

Sri Sarada Peetham has become the 91st such institution that have been granted an FCRA license so far this year by the MHA.