MHA grants FCRA license to Andhra Pradesh-based Sri Sarada Peetham

NEW DELHI: The Foreigners’ Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given the FCRA license to Andhra Pradesh-based Sri Sarada Peetham paving the way for the institution to receive donations and funding from overseas sources.
The approval under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to the institution has come days after a similar facility was given to Vrindavan’s renowned Banke Bihari Temple, as this will help Sri Sarada Peetham in conducting the religious and charitable activities with more vigour.
Officials said that the FCRA approval has been given on the basis of an application filed by the institution stating it frequently receives foreign currencies through offerings and donations from abroad.
Sri Sarada Peetham has become the 91st such institution that have been granted an FCRA license so far this year by the MHA.
Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2022 made key changes governing norms for accepting overseas donations by NGOs and specified new limits on administrative expenses, 20 per cent compared to the earlier limit of 50 per cent.
Under FCRA rules organisations and institutions wanting to receive foreign funding must have an FCRA registration. The registration is valid for five years and can be renewed. Non-compliance or violations can result in the cancellation of the license.
The rules further mandate that the office bearers must provide their Aadhar or passport/OCI card for registration and foreign donations must be received in a bank account held at a designated SBI branch in New Delhi.
Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, also known as Sarada Peetham, is a Hindu institution located in Chinnamushidiwada, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Established in 1997 by Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the Peetham is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Raja Shyamala Devi and Sri Sarada.
The Peetham was founded with the mission to promote and propagate Sanatana Vaidik Dharma and Advaita Vedanta, following the traditions of Adi Shankaracharya. It serves as a centre for spiritual development, Vedic wisdom, and meditation.
Within the Peetham complex, several temples are dedicated to various deities, including Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Devi, Adi Shankaracharya, Subrahmanyeswara Swami, Vana Durga and Dakshinamurti.
The Peetham has attracted notable followers, including political figures such as YS Jaganmohan Reddy, K Chandrashekar Rao and Ram Madhav.