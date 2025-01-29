Relief to CM Naidu as SC rejects plea to transfer CID cases against him to CBI
NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking the transfer of CID (Crime Investigation Department) cases against him to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), stating that the petition lacked “merit.”
A two-judge bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale, delivered the order after hearing a plea filed by one Balaiah B. “There is no merit in the petition. We are sorry. We reject it,” the Supreme Court stated in its order.
In his petition, Balaiah had sought the transfer of seven cases against the TDP supremo from the CID to the CBI, citing a conflict of interest and alleged compromised administrative control.
The petitioner claimed that the current State administration, led by the TDP, had been using its influence to hinder investigations into cases involving allegations of corruption, money laundering, and criminal misappropriation. The plea also pointed out that the CID had already filed charge sheets in five of the cases, while investigations in two others were still pending.