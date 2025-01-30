At least three dead, several trapped as roof collapses at JK Cement Factory in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A major accident at the JK Cement Factory in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, has reportedly led to the death of at least three labourers.

Around 10 to 15 labourers are feared trapped under the collapsed roof of an under-construction building at the cement plant in Simariya, Panna district, following the collapse of the roof slab

Panna district Police Superintendent Sai Krishna Thota stated that 10 to 15 labourers are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed section. However, sources at the site have said that the number of trapped labourers could be higher, as over 50 labourers were working at the site when the accident occurred.

Official sources report at least three casualties in the mishap so far, but the number may rise as several labourers are feared trapped under the collapsed portion. Further details are awaited.

Sources added that the mishap happened when the slab of the under-construction roof collapsed. Further details are awaited.

A state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) has been deployed to the cement plant to speed up the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, state BJP president and local BJP MP VD Sharma said, “I’ve come to know about the accident. I’m in constant touch with administrative and police officials there and have asked them to speed up rescue operations and also make all possible arrangements for those killed in the accident”