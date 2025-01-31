Budget Session begins with President Murmu’s address to both Houses of Parliament

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, stating that the Union government’s third term is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations.

Before starting her address, the President paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She also offered tributes to those who died in Wednesday's stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.

"Maha Kumbh is a festival of India's cultural tradition and social consciousness. Crores of devotees from across the nation and world have taken holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences over the incident that took place on Mauni Amavasya. I pray for speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said.

"The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. Government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election," she said.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and above. The government has placed special focus on education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them," Murmu said.

The president also noted that the government has decided to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide new homes to three crore additional families.

Before the session, President Murmu was welcomed at the Parliament premises by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with an official carrying the ‘Sengol,’ adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.

The President arrived at Parliament in a six-horse-drawn ceremonial buggy, escorted by the horse-mounted Presidential Bodyguard. She was given a guard of honour on the Parliament building’s lawns and was accompanied to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Following the President’s address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Saturday. It will be tabled in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon and in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

The Economic Survey, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2024–25 (April–March) along with an outlook for the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, several key bills are expected to be taken up during the session, including the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening banking regulations and oversight, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency of Indian Railways.

Another notable proposal is the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to improve disaster response mechanisms across the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, which aim to reform the management of religious endowments, are also expected to be presented.

The government’s legislative agenda includes the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Boilers Bill, 2024, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, and the Finance Bill, 2025.

The first part of the Budget Session will continue until 13 February. After a recess, both Houses will reconvene on 10 March, with the session concluding on 4 April.