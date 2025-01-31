Nation

Budget Session: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25

Amid economic challenges, the survey will offer a snapshot of the country’s current economic health and outline a path for policymakers in the year ahead.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders and representatives from the trade unions in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26 in Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders and representatives from the trade unions in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26 in Delhi.FILE | ANI
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25, offering a glimpse into the state of the Indian economy, a day ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

The survey, an annual document prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor, provides a snapshot of the country’s economic health for the current financial year and outlines a path for policymakers in the year ahead.

With the economy facing challenges—slowing GDP growth, weak consumption and private investment, and difficulties in employment generation amid the rise of AI and automation—the Economic Survey is expected to address some of these pressing issues.

While the finance ministry and its officials maintain that the Economic Survey is prepared independently and does not influence the Budget, it offers insights into potential developments to come.

Last year, the Economic Survey had forecasted a lower growth rate of 6.5-7%, below the 7.2% projected by the RBI. The theme of the survey was economic resilience and had set the tone for the policies were proposed in the 2024 Union Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders and representatives from the trade unions in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26 in Delhi.
TNIE Shadow Budget: Making every rupee contribute towards building an equitable India
2025 budget
Budget Session 2025
Economic Survey 2024-25
Economic Survey 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com