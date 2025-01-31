Haryana poisoning Yamuna row: Kejriwal submits reply to EC, says poll body shooting messenger

NEW DELHI: A day after the Election Commission (EC) directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to submit a fresh reply with evidence supporting his claim that the Haryana government was "poisoning" the Yamuna River, the former Delhi chief minister submitted his response on Friday.

Kejriwal expressed shock that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had not taken action against the Haryana chief minister for allegedly polluting Delhi’s water supply just before the elections. Instead, he accused the EC of targeting him.

The AAP supremo said that he welcomed any "illegal punishment" the Commission might impose on him under the alleged influence of the BJP, asserting that his primary concern was the health and safety of Delhi’s residents. He further demanded a criminal case be registered against the Haryana Chief Minister for causing serious distress to the people of the national capital.