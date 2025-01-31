‘No idea where to search for my mom’

Like him, lot of devotees are busy searching desperately for their dear ones while some fortunate ones managed to find their kin after hours’ wait. Most of those still missing are women. Lakshmi Kashyap from Jhansi has been missing since Mauni Amavasya.

Her nephew Rakesh said, “My aunt, uncle, my father and mother travelled to the Kumbh Mela for a holy dip at the Sangam. After taking a dip on Mauni Amavasya evening with all of us, my aunt got separated from the family and we are yet to get her whereabouts.”

Shyama Verma from Jaunpur had come with 15 of her relatives. “We parked our vehicle before entering the Mela area. After the dip, we gathered at Sahso Chauraha to return home but Shayma got separated due to jostling by the huge crowd. All our efforts to find her have gone in vain so far,” said her husband Ram Sharan Verma.

While for many families the anxious wait continues, some have been fortunate to reunite with their loved ones. Among them is Renu Lata Nandi from Odisha’s Kendrapara who had been missing since Tuesday night after taking a dip in the Ganga.