Newly launched 'RailOne' app to streamline passenger-related services

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday unveiled "RailOne", a pioneering railway application designed as a one-stop digital solution for all passenger-related services. The launch took place during the 40th Foundation Day celebration of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The RailOne is set to revolutionise the passenger experience by consolidating a wide range of railway services into a single mobile application.

These include ticketing facilities—such as reserved and unreserved ticket booking, as well as platform tickets—alongside essential tools for train enquiries, PNR status, and journey planning.

Additionally, the app integrates "Rail Madad Services", which are used for lodging complaints and seeking assistance, Food on Train services for meal bookings, and freight-related enquiries, catering to both passengers and logistics customers.