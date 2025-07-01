Newly launched 'RailOne' app to streamline passenger-related services

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday unveiled "RailOne", a pioneering railway application designed as a one-stop digital solution for all passenger-related services. The launch took place during the 40th Foundation Day celebration of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).
The RailOne is set to revolutionise the passenger experience by consolidating a wide range of railway services into a single mobile application.
These include ticketing facilities—such as reserved and unreserved ticket booking, as well as platform tickets—alongside essential tools for train enquiries, PNR status, and journey planning.
Additionally, the app integrates "Rail Madad Services", which are used for lodging complaints and seeking assistance, Food on Train services for meal bookings, and freight-related enquiries, catering to both passengers and logistics customers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways emphasised the core intent behind the app saying "The core emphasis of the App is to enhance user experience through seamless and clean UI. It not only combines all services at one place but also has several integrations between services to give user a complete package of Indian Railway services."
One of the app’s standout features is the single sign-on facility, which is aimed at simplifying user access across various services without the hassle of managing multiple passwords.
"Once downloaded, the user can use their existing user credentials of RailConnect or UTSonMobile App to register. Further, users need not carry several applications for different services of IR. It reduces space consumption on users' devices as well," said the railway.
To further streamline access, the app offers secure login options via numeric PIN or biometric authentication. The registration process for new users requires minimal personal data, enabling quick and straightforward onboarding.
For those interested only in making basic enquiries, the app allows Guest access using just a mobile number and a one-time password (OTP).
According to railway sources, the app is also equipped with an integrated R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) feature, allowing users to make payments seamlessly for different services within the app.
Currently available for download on major app stores, RailOne aims to reduce the digital clutter of multiple railway apps by offering a holistic, user-centric platform for all Indian Railway services—making it not only efficient but space-saving as well.