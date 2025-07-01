One dead, 18 missing as flashfloods wreak havoc in Himachal’s Mandi; 41 rescued so far
CHANDIGARH: One person died and 18 went missing in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district due to flashfloods triggered by multiple cloudbursts in the Karsog subdivision early Tuesday. At least 41 people were rescued from various locations.
The Kiratpur-Manali highway has been blocked at multiple places between Mandi and Kullu and the motorists were stranded inside road tunnels the whole night.
Sources said cloudbursts occurred at at least four locations in Mandi district, triggering flashfloods that washed away several houses, vehicles, and bridges. As the incident happened early in the morning, many people rushed to safety.
Meanwhile 16 people including 12 children and 4 women were rescued. A seven member family from Riki village was also rescued and relocated to a safer area.
Meanwhile 18 persons are reported missing as two homes were swept away at Jayuni Khad by the tributary of the Beas River in Sianj Panchayat. Many houses and cowsheds were damaged or washed away in Syathi village in Dharampur subdivision but no casualties have been reported from the area so far. Around a dozen vehicles parked at Jail Road in Mandi were buried following a landslide.
The Pandoh market was evacuated around midnight as a precaution after water levels in the Beas River rose dangerously due to the controlled release from the Pandoh Dam. No casualties or cases of people being trapped were reported.
Fourteen people were evacuated from Raghunath ka Padhar and another eleven were rescued from Purani Mandi after a sudden surge in the Beas River as the dam gates were opened.
On the other hand the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on the spot and actively monitoring the evolving situation. A flash flood was also reported in the Bagi rivulet in Kandi-Kataula area of the district.
Vehicular movement from Mandi towards Kullu has been suspended for safety reasons. Volunteers from the district administration distributed food and water to the stranded people. Continuous rainfall has severely hampered efforts to clear the highway, which began late Monday evening.
Due to heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of Beas river it has led to a sharp increase in inflow at Pandoh Dam thus the spill gates were opened to manage the water levels which, caused the river to swell downstream. Warning sirens are being sounded continuously and public announcement vehicles have been deployed to inform the public to stay away from riverbanks.
The Larji Hydro Electric Project (126 MW) in Kullu also increased its water discharge due to rising water levels and high silt content and similar warnings have been issued to the public and tourists in the area.
Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure all educational institutes including schools will remain closed in Mandi and Kangra district on Tuesday as well.