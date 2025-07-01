One dead, 18 missing as flashfloods wreak havoc in Himachal’s Mandi; 41 rescued so far

CHANDIGARH: One person died and 18 went missing in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district due to flashfloods triggered by multiple cloudbursts in the Karsog subdivision early Tuesday. At least 41 people were rescued from various locations.

The Kiratpur-Manali highway has been blocked at multiple places between Mandi and Kullu and the motorists were stranded inside road tunnels the whole night.

Sources said cloudbursts occurred at at least four locations in Mandi district, triggering flashfloods that washed away several houses, vehicles, and bridges. As the incident happened early in the morning, many people rushed to safety.

Meanwhile 16 people including 12 children and 4 women were rescued. A seven member family from Riki village was also rescued and relocated to a safer area.

Meanwhile 18 persons are reported missing as two homes were swept away at Jayuni Khad by the tributary of the Beas River in Sianj Panchayat. Many houses and cowsheds were damaged or washed away in Syathi village in Dharampur subdivision but no casualties have been reported from the area so far. Around a dozen vehicles parked at Jail Road in Mandi were buried following a landslide.

The Pandoh market was evacuated around midnight as a precaution after water levels in the Beas River rose dangerously due to the controlled release from the Pandoh Dam. No casualties or cases of people being trapped were reported.