10 dead, 34 missing following flash floods in Mandi district in Himachal; Rs 371.42 crore property damaged

CHANDIGARH: With the recovery of five more bodies, the death toll in the three flash floods triggered by sixteen cloudbursts has now reached ten, with 34 people still missing in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, at least 370 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Mandi, Chamba, and Hamirpur districts of the state, as authorities continue search operations for the missing and work to restore blocked routes.

The total damage to property in the hill state this monsoon season has so far been estimated at Rs 371.42 crore.

Two bodies were recovered in Siyanj, Gohar, and one each in Thunag, Dhar Jarol, and Pandeev Sheel areas. The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed. The cloudbursts were reported at four locations in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur, and one in Thunag, Mandi.

As per the report from the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre, in the last thirty-two hours, the death toll has reached ten, all in Mandi district.

Five individuals are injured, 34 people are missing, and 11 remain stranded. A total of 370 people have been evacuated, 316 from Mandi district, 51 from Hamirpur, and three from Chamba.