10 dead, 34 missing following flash floods in Mandi district in Himachal; Rs 371.42 crore property damaged
CHANDIGARH: With the recovery of five more bodies, the death toll in the three flash floods triggered by sixteen cloudbursts has now reached ten, with 34 people still missing in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, at least 370 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Mandi, Chamba, and Hamirpur districts of the state, as authorities continue search operations for the missing and work to restore blocked routes.
The total damage to property in the hill state this monsoon season has so far been estimated at Rs 371.42 crore.
Two bodies were recovered in Siyanj, Gohar, and one each in Thunag, Dhar Jarol, and Pandeev Sheel areas. The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed. The cloudbursts were reported at four locations in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur, and one in Thunag, Mandi.
As per the report from the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre, in the last thirty-two hours, the death toll has reached ten, all in Mandi district.
Five individuals are injured, 34 people are missing, and 11 remain stranded. A total of 370 people have been evacuated, 316 from Mandi district, 51 from Hamirpur, and three from Chamba.
Additionally, 30 animals have died, and one hydroelectricity project has been damaged. A total of 24 houses, 12 cowsheds, one hydroelectricity project, and one bridge have sustained damage.
Across the state, 282 roads are currently closed, 182 in Mandi, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Shimla, 12 in Sirmaur, six in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Una, and one in Solan. Moreover, 1,361 electricity transformers and 639 water supply schemes have been disrupted.
Two teams each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with police and home guards, are actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the district.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, at least 51 people have lost their lives and 22 others are missing, while 103 have been injured since June 20 following the onset of the monsoon. These rain-related incidents include flash floods, drowning, electrocution, falls from steep rocks, snake bites, and road accidents.
A total of 204 houses, including 22 that were fully damaged (both pucca and kaccha structures), along with 84 shops, cowsheds, and labour huts, have also been damaged.
The loss to private property is estimated at Rs 88.03 lakh, while damage to public infrastructure is far more extensive, amounting to Rs 283.39 crore, bringing the total estimated damage to Rs 371.42 crore.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall continues in several regions of the state.