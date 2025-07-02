11 dead, 34 missing following flash floods in Mandi district in Himachal; Rs 371.42 crore property damaged

CHANDIGARH: With the recovery of six more bodies, the death toll in the three flash floods triggered by sixteen cloudbursts has now reached 11, with 34 people still missing in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, at least 206 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Mandi, Chamba, and Hamirpur districts of the state, as authorities continue search operations for the missing and work to restore blocked routes.

The total damage to property in the hill state this monsoon season has so far been estimated at Rs 371.42 crore.

Two bodies were recovered in Siyanj, Gohar, and one each in Thunag, Dhar Jarol, and Pandeev Sheel areas. The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed. The cloudbursts were reported at four locations in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur, and one in Thunag, Mandi.

As per the report of Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre, the death toll has touched eleven, all in Mandi district. Five people are injured, 34 are missing, 11 are stranded, and 206 have been evacuated -152 in Mandi district, 51 in Hamirpur district, and three in Chamba district.

So far, 162 animals have died, one hydroelectricity project has been damaged, along with 148 houses, 104 cowsheds, 14 bridges, and 14 vehicles.

A total of 282 roads remain closed across the state -182 in Mandi, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Shimla, 12 in Sirmour, six in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Una districts, and one in Solan district. Additionally, 1,361 electricity transformers and 639 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Two teams each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with police and home guards, are actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the affected districts.