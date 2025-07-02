11 dead, 34 missing following flash floods in Mandi district in Himachal; Rs 371.42 crore property damaged

CHANDIGARH: With the recovery of six more bodies, the death toll in the three flash floods triggered by sixteen cloudbursts has now reached 11, with 34 people still missing in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, at least 206 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Mandi, Chamba, and Hamirpur districts of the state, as authorities continue search operations for the missing and work to restore blocked routes.
The total damage to property in the hill state this monsoon season has so far been estimated at Rs 371.42 crore.
Two bodies were recovered in Siyanj, Gohar, and one each in Thunag, Dhar Jarol, and Pandeev Sheel areas. The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed. The cloudbursts were reported at four locations in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur, and one in Thunag, Mandi.
As per the report of Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre, the death toll has touched eleven, all in Mandi district. Five people are injured, 34 are missing, 11 are stranded, and 206 have been evacuated -152 in Mandi district, 51 in Hamirpur district, and three in Chamba district.
So far, 162 animals have died, one hydroelectricity project has been damaged, along with 148 houses, 104 cowsheds, 14 bridges, and 14 vehicles.
A total of 282 roads remain closed across the state -182 in Mandi, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Shimla, 12 in Sirmour, six in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Una districts, and one in Solan district. Additionally, 1,361 electricity transformers and 639 water supply schemes have been disrupted.
Two teams each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with police and home guards, are actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the affected districts.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the disaster-hit Syathi village of Laungani Panchayat in Dharampur, Mandi, where he met and interacted with the families affected by the recent cloudbursts and listened to their grievances.
As many as 61 people have been affected by the cloudburst, which caused significant damage to homes, cowsheds, and livestock. The district administration has provided immediate assistance of Rs 1.70 lakh as financial aid, along with ration, tarpaulins, and other relief materials.
The Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure the best possible arrangements for the affected families. He assured that a special relief package would be provided to help rebuild damaged houses and that enhanced compensation would be given for the loss of livestock, including cows, goats, and sheep, as well as for destroyed cowsheds.
Recalling the terrifying incident, villagers narrated their ordeal, saying the entire village was swept away suddenly, leaving them with no land even to pitch temporary shelters. Many of them narrowly escaped death and were eyewitnesses to the horrifying event.
"I assure you that if government land is available nearby, it will be allotted to those who have lost their homes. If the nearby land falls under forest areas, the matter will be taken up with the Union Government," the Chief Minister said.
He further stated that an in-depth study is needed to ascertain the reasons behind landslides even in areas with solid strata. "Never before have we seen around 8-10 cloudbursts occurring in a single night," he said, adding that both Central and State Governments should jointly study the cause of such unprecedented incidents.
Sukhu also mentioned that Thunag, Janjehli, and Bagsiad areas of Mandi district have suffered heavy losses due to widespread rains. Efforts are underway to restore essential services and reopen roads in the affected regions.
As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, the estimated loss to private property is Rs 88.03 lakh, while damage to public infrastructure amounts to a staggering Rs 283.39 crore, bringing the total damage to approximately Rs 371.42 crore.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall continues in several regions of the state.