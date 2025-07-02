Owaisi slams ‘pants check’ of dhaba owners on Kanwar route; SP calls religious profiling a form of 'terrorism'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged religious profiling of dhaba and eatery owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Owaisi reacted sharply to media reports suggesting that vigilante groups allegedly asked some dhaba owners on the Delhi-Dehradun highway to open their pants to verify their religion.

"There are several hotels near Muzaffarnagar highway that have been running for years. I fail to understand how there were no issues in these places 10 years ago. How was the Kanwar Yatra conducted peacefully here earlier? Why is all this happening now?" Owaisi asked.

"Who are these vigilante groups asking hotel owners to open their pants? Are they running the government, or is the administration in charge? Police should arrest them," he said.