4 minors among 5 killed in road accident in UP's Hapur

HAPUR: Five people including four minors were killed in a road accident after the motorcycle they were riding was struck by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near the Miniland School on Bulandshahr Road in the Hapur police station area on Wednesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said.

According to initial reports, Danish, 40, a resident of Rafiqnagar, was returning from a swimming pool at a friend's farmhouse in the Hapur area.

He was riding the motorcycle with his two children and his brother's children, all aged between 8 and 11.

Their bike was hit by a fast-moving truck, killing all five of them on impact.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and remains at large.

Police were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving news of the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the truck involved in the collision has been impounded.