Over 60 girls fall ill after allegedly consuming contaminated meal at temporary school in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A major health scare erupted in Gujarat’s Dahod district after around 60 girl students of Mandor Lukhadia Girls Residential School, temporarily residing in Limkheda Model School, allegedly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Wednesday night.

The incident triggered panic as dozens of students complained of vomiting and stomach pain within minutes of dinner.

The residential school, located in Dhanpur taluka, has been relocated to Limkheda due to ongoing construction. On the night of the incident, around 360 students had dinner and returned to their hostels. Suddenly, a few students began experiencing severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

“After having the evening meal, I started feeling stomach pain… then I came to know the other girls were also suffering. The warden immediately called an ambulance,” said one of the affected students.

What started with a handful of complaints soon spiralled into a full-blown crisis. Within the hour, more than 60 students showed symptoms.