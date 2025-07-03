Over 60 girls fall ill after allegedly consuming contaminated meal at temporary school in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A major health scare erupted in Gujarat’s Dahod district after around 60 girl students of Mandor Lukhadia Girls Residential School, temporarily residing in Limkheda Model School, allegedly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Wednesday night.
The incident triggered panic as dozens of students complained of vomiting and stomach pain within minutes of dinner.
The residential school, located in Dhanpur taluka, has been relocated to Limkheda due to ongoing construction. On the night of the incident, around 360 students had dinner and returned to their hostels. Suddenly, a few students began experiencing severe stomach cramps and vomiting.
“After having the evening meal, I started feeling stomach pain… then I came to know the other girls were also suffering. The warden immediately called an ambulance,” said one of the affected students.
What started with a handful of complaints soon spiralled into a full-blown crisis. Within the hour, more than 60 students showed symptoms.
“Out of 370 students, about 330 had already eaten. Another batch of food was being prepared when suddenly, in just 30 minutes, some girls’ health began deteriorating,” said school warden Parul Chauhan.
Emergency response was swift. A 108 ambulance service rushed 56 students to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Limkheda, while others were treated inside the hostel premises.
“At around 10:30 am, we received a call from 108 about 10–12 girls suffering from food poisoning. Gradually, the number rose to 56. All are now stable. Four girls with mild symptoms were treated in school,” said the Limkheda Provincial Officer Y.K. Vaghela.
In response, authorities halted the hostel’s water supply and began providing safe drinking water. A complete medical check-up of all students was immediately initiated. Officials confirmed that the students’ condition is steadily improving and a probe into the cause is underway.
This alarming incident has raised serious concerns about food and water safety in temporary school accommodations across tribal districts like Dahod.