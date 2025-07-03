Police constable abducts teenage girl, rapes her in UP

FARUKHABAD: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a police constable here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused constable has been suspended and an FIR has been registered against him.

The incident took place in the Nawabganj area on Wednesday when the girl, a class 11 student, was on her way to school, police said. When the girl did not return home, her family members started looking for her.

The girl's father told police that he saw his daughter in Constable Vinay Chauhan's car and nabbed him, according to the officials.

A case has been lodged against Chauhan, who was earlier posted at Nawabganj police station, and he has been suspended, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Arti Singh said Circle Officer Rajesh Dwivedi has been tasked with conducting the probe into the case.