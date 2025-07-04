Two IAF personnel drown while bathing in lake near Bhimtal in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, part of an eight-member group on a trip from Punjab, tragically drowned while bathing in a lake near Bhimtal, Nainital district, Uttarakhand, on Thursday. Their insistence on taking a dip in the scenic yet treacherous waters led to the fatal incident.

According to police sources, two IAF personnel from Pathankot, Punjab, along with six other friends, had arrived in Nainital on Wednesday. They were staying at a hotel in Sundarkhal, Dhari, with a pre-scheduled plan of enjoying the region's natural beauty.

Bhimtal's Police Circle Officer, Pramod Sah told the TNIE, "On Thursday, the group of eight friends went to Musatal, located between Parital in Belwagaon, Chafi, Bhimtal. Upon reaching Musatal, Sourabh Singh Nayal, Prince Yadav, Sahil, and Vijender decided to bathe and entered the lake without much thought."