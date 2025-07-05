West Bengal BJP president Samik alleges TMC's ‘misrule’ ruined State

KOLKATA: Newly elected President of West Bengal State BJP, Samik Bhattacharya, on Saturday vehemently attacked the Trinamool Congress, while alleging that its ‘misrule’ ruined the State. He also claimed that after the Assembly elections in 2026, the BJP would come to power in West Bengal, ousting the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

In his first press conference after being elected as President of the West Bengal state BJP, Bhattacharya said, “Before 2021 Assembly elections our leader Amit Shah had announced that we would cross 200 seats. But that did not happen due to our few mistakes. However, this time we will achieve the target and after the Assembly elections in 2026, BJP will come to power in West Bengal, and the Trinamool Congress will have no existence.”

Bhattacharya said that the BJP believes in Syama Prasad Mookerjee's ideal of inclusiveness, as India is defined by its pluralism. “BJP does not believe in polarisation as we believe in taking everyone together on the road of progress, with no particular community being appeased. We will fight against any radicalisation effort, we will resist and protest any attack against Hindus and others,” he added.

Bhattacharya claimed that Kolkata was witnessing a pre-Independence situation like in 1946 because of Trinamool’s “divisive politics”. He said that Mookerjee and CPM leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu had worked then to protect the ‘asmita’ of the people living here, and the BJP will also work in that direction.

“I am appealing to the educated Muslim society to throw away this government. In the next 20 years, there will be no change in power at the Centre as the people of this country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A BJP government in the state will propel your growth,” he said.

After taking over his new role in the West Bengal state BJP, a Rajya Sabha MP Bhattacharya had on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of the party’s affiliated different mass organisations to discuss and chalk out an initial poll strategy. The party’s Central observers, Sunil Bansal and Mangal Pandey, were also present at the meeting.

According to sources, Bhattacharya directed the representatives of the party’s affiliated organisations to immediately start the process for calculating the booth-wise vote margin deficits and chalk out strategies to overcome that deficit.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP got 23,327,349 total votes in West Bengal, which is 42,37,212 fewer compared to the votes secured by the Trinamool Congress. In terms of percentage, the BJP got 40.7 per cent, while the Trinamool secured 43,3 per cent.

In 2024, the Congress-Left Front alliance got 62,35,669 votes in West Bengal.