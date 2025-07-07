Congress and Opposition challenge revision of Bihar voter rolls in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a “malicious and mischievous” exercise that could disenfranchise millions of voters. The party, along with nine opposition groups, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) move.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the revision as a rigging attempt orchestrated by the ECI under instructions from the ruling regime. “As a signatory on behalf of the Indian National Congress, along with various opposition parties, we have approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court against the blatantly unconstitutional SIR exercise in Bihar. It has caused widespread anxiety among crores of voters who fear their right to vote will be stolen. This is mass-scale rigging and mischief by the ECI under the ruling regime’s directive. We trust the Supreme Court will deliver justice,” he wrote on ‘X’.