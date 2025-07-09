Nation

Nine killed as vehicles plunge into river after dilapidated Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara

The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river along a state highway collapsed at around 7.30 am on Wednesday morning.
Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara collapsed.
Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara collapsed.Photo | Express
AHMEDABAD: At least nine persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river when the portion of a four-decade-old Gambhira Bridge near Mujpur collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred without warning, hurling two trucks, a pickup van, and another vehicles into the swollen river below.

Within minutes, chaos unfolded as villagers rushed to the scene, followed closely by police and rescue teams.

This bridge had long been in a state of dangerous disrepair. Locals had repeatedly sounded the alarm over its crumbling condition and pleaded for urgent repairs or a new structure, but their warnings went unheeded.

Now, the consequences are dire: the collapse has snapped a vital artery linking key districts Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar to Saurashtra, paralyzing regional transport and commerce.

As the rescue and recovery operations continue, questions loom over administrative negligence and the cost of prolonged inaction.

