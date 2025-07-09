Nine killed as vehicles plunge into river after dilapidated Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara

AHMEDABAD: At least nine persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river when the portion of a four-decade-old Gambhira Bridge near Mujpur collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred without warning, hurling two trucks, a pickup van, and another vehicles into the swollen river below.

Within minutes, chaos unfolded as villagers rushed to the scene, followed closely by police and rescue teams.