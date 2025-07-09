Uttarakhand govt employee seeks official recognition as male; first such application in state

DEHRADUN: A government employee from Uttarakhand has formally applied to transition from female to male, marking the state's first such official request within its public sector. This unprecedented case has not only ignited discussions in administrative circles but also sparked broader conversations on the social and psychological aspects of gender identity.

Sources said that the employee, a regular staffer in a Uttarakhand government department, submitted a formal application through due process. The plea seeks official recognition as a man.

Significantly, the application has been taken with utmost seriousness at the governmental level, with necessary procedures already initiated.

Secretariat sources revealed that the employee has attached essential medical reports and expert opinions to his application.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the decision is being deliberated at a high level, with more expert opinions being sought. Consultations are also underway within the State Home Department.

While the personal reasons behind this decision – whether mental, social, or physical – have not been publicly disclosed, the move has undeniably triggered significant debate within Uttarakhand's administrative framework.