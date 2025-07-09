Three hectares reclaimed in major crackdown under stringent land law in Uttarakhand
DEHRADUN: In a decisive crackdown against illegal land transactions and misuse, the Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reclaimed over three hectares of land, taking action in 407 cases under its recently amended stringent land law.
According to a government spokesperson, this significant progress addresses a persistent challenge faced by the Himalayan state, which has long grappled with the rampant purchase and sale of land by outsiders since its formation from Uttarakhand's separation from Uttar Pradesh in 2000.
According to government sources, the Dhami administration's strengthened land law has initiated robust enforcement.
Of the 407 cases acted upon, 3.006 hectares of land have been officially vested with the state government. Legal proceedings are actively underway, with lawsuits filed in 154 cases and investigations continuing in 147 other matters.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unequivocally stated the administration's resolve, asserting that strict action will continue against violations.
"Continuous action is being taken in this regard," a government spokesperson affirmed, highlighting particular focus on instances where land purchased for specific purposes — such as establishing industries, agriculture, horticulture, or even schools — was subsequently diverted for other, unauthorised uses.
These cases of misuse have prominently surfaced across districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, and Almora.
The 3.006 hectares of land now vested with the state government include notable parcels such as 0.40 hectares in Bageshwar, 1.65 hectares in Rudrapur, 0.55 hectares in Siltauna (Nainital), and 0.758 hectares in Almora.
Reiterating the government's commitment, Chief Minister Dhami told reporters, "In line with public sentiment, the robust land law implemented for land management and reform in the state has successfully curbed the uncontrolled sale of agricultural and horticultural land in Uttarakhand."
He added, "A widespread campaign is underway, and such land is being vested with the state government."