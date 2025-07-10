Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Charge-sheet filed against 29 excise officials; 22 suspended

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government suspended 22 excise officials on Thursday after the state Bureau for Investigation of Economic Offences (EOW) filed a chargesheet against them in the alleged liquor scam before a special court on July 7. The EOW named 29 excise officials as accused, seven of whom have retired.
The suspended officials are stated to have secured commission of over Rs 88 crore during 2019 to 2023, when Chhattisgarh was ruled by the Bhupesh Bagehl-led Congress government.
The charge-sheet stated that on the basis of previous calculations, this liquor scam was believed to be around Rs 2,161 crore, including all types of commissions and sale of additional country liquor without duty paid in the shops.
“The fresh investigation however revealed the alleged scam was worth over Rs 3,200 crore," it added.
The officials implicated in the scam include district and assistant district excise officers, assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners of excise, who were posted between 2019 and 2023, in 15 districts where unaccounted liquor was sold in government liquor shops, the EOW said.
The state agency in its probe found that the additional consignment of liquor was manufactured in distilleries, loaded in trucks and sent directly to these government run country made liquor shops as per the instructions of the 'Excise Syndicate’. The 'duty-free' liquor alongside legal liquor.
To carry out the "scam", the districts of the state were divided into 8 zones and the liquor supplied to the targeted 15 districts from distilleries.
The salesmen, supervisors, lower level excise officials, shop in-charge officials and district in-charge excise officials were involved in the entire process, it said, adding this kind of liquor was called 'B-part liquor’ for which the separately collected sale amount was handed over to the syndicate via the district in-charge excise official, the EOW mentioned.
The state's agency has so far filed five chargesheets and arrested 13 persons in the scam.
The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering part in the alleged liquor scam.